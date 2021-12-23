Russia, Syria Begin Work to Localize Production of Russian COVID Vaccines in Syria

Russia and Syria created a working group to localize the production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine in Syria, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said during a meeting of the Russian-Syrian interdepartmental coordination headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia and Syria created a working group to localize the production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine in Syria, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said during a meeting of the Russian-Syrian interdepartmental coordination headquarters.

"A decision was made to implement a large-scale project to localize the production of Russian (coronavirus) vaccines in Syria. As part of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters of Russia, a corresponding working group has already been created and has begun to fulfill its tasks.

Without a doubt, together with our Syrian friends, we will successfully complete this task," Mizintsev said.

He recalled that in July, the Russian leadership had made and implemented a decision to supply to Syria free of charge 250,000 doses of the Russian vaccine and 1 million test systems, as well as drugs to fight coronavirus infection.