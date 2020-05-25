UrduPoint.com
Russia, Syria Complete Joint Naval Drill In Syrian Port Of Tartus - Head Of Naval Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:40 AM

Russia, Syria Complete Joint Naval Drill in Syrian Port of Tartus - Head of Naval Facility

TARTUS (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian and Syrian servicemen have carried out joint drills in the Syrian port of Tartus, the head of the Russian naval facility in Tartus, Vyacheslav Rodionov, told journalists.

"A joint tactical drill was held by the Navy of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Navy of the Russian Federation, in the course of the joint tactical exercise, aspects of universal defense of the Tartus facility were worked out. All the objectives of the balanced drill were reached," Rodionov said.

Russian anti-sabotage motor boat "Raptor" was involved in the joint drill, as well as the Russian "Ivan Antonov" minesweeper and the "Kinel" anti-sabotage boat.

The minesweepers and missile boats of the Syrian Navy also took part in the exercise.

In December of last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the presence of Russian troops in the Syrian port of Tartus contributes to guaranteeing peace and stability in the middle Eastern country.

