Russia, Syria Expected To Sign Agreement On Bilateral Relations In December - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia, Syria Expected to Sign Agreement on Bilateral Relations in December - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia and Syria are expected to sign in December an agreement that will define bilateral relations for the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said following his visit to the middle Eastern country.

Earlier in the day, Borisov, who co-chairs the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, held a meeting with the head of the Syrian government, Hussein Arnous, and other senior officials in Damascus for the first time since the Middle Eastern country's parliamentary elections in July.

"We have now prepared a new version of the agreement, which we sent to the Syrian side back in July. Today, we discussed the state of preparedness of this agreement. We hope that during my next trip ” hopefully in December ” we will sign this agreement.

It will determine our main aspects of interaction in all areas for the near future," Borisov said at a press conference.

The official also noted the importance of the meeting with the newly appointed chairman of the Council of Ministers, as, during the talks, the Russian delegation confirmed the course for the dynamic development of bilateral relations in the field of trade, as well as cultural, scientific and technical cooperation.

On Sunday, Syrian media reported that a Russian governmental delegation, headed by Borisov, had arrived in Damascus. Russia's special presidential representative for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, was also featured on the photos released by Syrian media.

