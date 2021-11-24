UrduPoint.com

Russia-Syria Intergovernmental Commission To Meet In December 2021 - Ambassador

Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:00 AM

Russia-Syria Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in December 2021 - Ambassador

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) ON-DON, November 24 (Sputnik) - The Russia-Syria intergovernmental commission will meet in Syria in December this year, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said.

On Tuesday, the ambassador met with Russian Rostov Region governor Vasily Golubev in Rostov-on-Don.

According to Haddad, Syria is trying to expand economic cooperation with friendly countries.

"In the near future, an intergovernmental commission will be held on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, next month, where very important agreements will be signed to expand trade and economic cooperation," he said.

