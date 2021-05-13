Russia, Syria Note Ongoing Killings in Al-Hawl Refugee Camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Al-Hawl refugee camp, located in northeastern Syria and controlled by US-backed militants, continues to see killings on its premises, despite efforts to weed out terrorist groups within it, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russian National Center for the State Defense Control, and Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhluf said on Thursday.

"Due to the serious security problems in the camp, most humanitarian organizations are unable to carry out their activities. Despite the ongoing operation to identify terrorist cells and their accomplices, the killings in Al-Khol continue. At the same time, during this operation, several social infrastructure facilities failed, which further complicated the situation in the camp," the officials said in a joint statement.

The statement uses the situation in the camp as an example of the United States' approach to resolving the conflict in Syria.

"The camp continues to have a high crime rate, a lack of food, poor water quality, poor medical care, and the presence of several thousand street children whose parents have died or are missing," the statement read.

The Al-Hawl camp is home to over 60,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of militants from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Moscow and Damascus have consistently warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, located in the US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.