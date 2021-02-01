Russia, Syria Note Record Death Toll in Al-Hawl Refugee Camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) January has seen the record number of violent deaths in the Kurdish-controlled Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria's province of Al Hasakah, the Joint Coordination Committees of Russia and the Syria on the repatriation of the Syrian refugees said Monday.

According to the committees' statement, the camp, which is controlled by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is sheltering about 65,000 people from 53 countries, 94 percent of them are women and children, who are for the most part are relatives of former members of the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"In particular, since the beginning of the year, there have been 17 violent deaths of camp residents, which is the highest monthly death toll in the camp's entire existence. There has also been a 30% increase in cases of infliction of serious injuries, theft, robbery and escape attempts," the committees said in a statement.

The statement ties that worrying statistic with the severe living conditions as well as deteriorating disease situation and the residents' growing frustration.

It then went on to to note a critical situation in the Rukban camp, situated within the US-controlled territory.

"The United Nations position on the Rukban camp is a source of concern, as the plan to evacuate its remaining residents to the places of their choice has been drafted about a year ago, but has so far not been implemented under false pretenses. Meanwhile, the Syrian government are ready to receive their citizens and provide decent conditions for them, ensuring their safety and social support," the statement added.

Moscow and Damascus have been consistently warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, located in a 34-mile, US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.