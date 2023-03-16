UrduPoint.com

Russia, Syria Planning 40 Investment Projects In Energy, Industry-Related Areas - Assad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Russia, Syria Planning 40 Investment Projects in Energy, Industry-Related Areas - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia and Syria are planning 40 investment projects in the fields of energy, industry, transport, and housing construction, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"This time, the meeting of the (Russian-Syrian) joint commission was different. It in particular focused on investment projects, as well as on the agreement that will be signed.

It concerns 40 specific investment projects in energy, electricity, oil, transport, housing, industry-related areas and many other spheres, but with well-defined projects," Assad said.

Russia and Syria have held joint commission meetings several times, the president said, noting that their "results have not been what we had been striving for."

"This is a new stage in relations. The delegation that went to Russia was large, because work on this deal lasted not months, but years," Assad added.

Related Topics

Syria Electricity Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Agreement Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fri ..

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 China launches new experiment satellite

China launches new experiment satellite

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open M ..

Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open May 3

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.