Russia, Syria Planning 40 Investment Projects in Energy, Industry-Related Areas - Assad

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia and Syria are planning 40 investment projects in the fields of energy, industry, transport, and housing construction, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"This time, the meeting of the (Russian-Syrian) joint commission was different. It in particular focused on investment projects, as well as on the agreement that will be signed.

It concerns 40 specific investment projects in energy, electricity, oil, transport, housing, industry-related areas and many other spheres, but with well-defined projects," Assad said.

Russia and Syria have held joint commission meetings several times, the president said, noting that their "results have not been what we had been striving for."

"This is a new stage in relations. The delegation that went to Russia was large, because work on this deal lasted not months, but years," Assad added.