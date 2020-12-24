Russia, Syria Raise Concerns About Deteriorating Situation in Rukban Refugee Camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The situation in the Rukban camp on the Syrian border with Jordan is deteriorating, with people forced to heat their homes with garbage fires, the Russia-Syria Interagency Coordinating Headquarters on the repatriation of Syrian refugees said on Thursday.

"The situation is deteriorating in the Rukban refugee camp located in the At-Tanf zone occupied by the US troops. More than 4,000 people continue to live in the camp in inhuman conditions, experiencing acute shortage of warm clothing, food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel. With the onset of the winter season, Syrians living in Rukban have no choice but to heat their homes with garbage fires," the headquarters said in a statement.

According to the coordinating center, the Syrian government along with the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation have repeatedly called on the US to stop the suffering of people remaining in Rukban and intensify the process of transferring refugees to their places of residence in cooperation with the UN.

However, Washington did not respond to the appeal.

"With the complete inaction and connivance of the US side, an even more difficult situation has developed in the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Al-Hasakah province, where more than 63,000 people live. The fact that more than half of its population are children who are brought up on the principles of hatred towards everyone ... is of particular concern. There are reports of teenagers undergoing combat training," the statement added.

The Russian military and foreign ministry, as well as the Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the situation in Rukban is close to a humanitarian disaster. In late April, the United Nations also raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in the camp, which is currently facing a high level of food insecurity and lack of health care, especially after access to a UN-supported health clinic on the Jordanian side of the border was restricted.