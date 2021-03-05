UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Syria Say US Embolden Terrorist Groups In War-Torn Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia, Syria Say US Embolden Terrorist Groups in War-Torn Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United States and its allies in the counter-terrorism coalition revitalize and boost terrorist activities in Syria, where militants regularly conduct attacks on state structures, humanitarian convoys, and mass gatherings of citizens, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Centre for State Defense Control, and Hussein Makhlouf, Syria's Minister of Local Administration and Environment, said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

"In violation of international law and the UN Charter, the Americans launch airstrikes on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, occupy large areas of the country and openly support illegal armed groups, thereby stimulating the growth of terrorist activity," the statement read.

The statement notes that terrorists have been particularly active on territories that are not controlled by Damascus, as extremists from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) ambush attack on the departments of government security agencies and state institutions in the country's south.

Central Syria is regularly rocked by attacks of militants from the Islamic State organization (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on humanitarian convoys and social infrastructure facilities. Besides, extremists often use improvised explosive devices to commit terror acts in places of mass gatherings of civilians, the statement read.

It also said that under the counter-terrorism agenda, the Western countries in the international coalition seek enrichment in the war-torn Western Asian nation with vast natural resources, and supply terrorists with weapons, ammunition, and money.

According to Mizintsev and Makhlouf, former US President Donald Trump once, in fact, confirmed that the main reason for the US military presence in Syria was oil.

The officials also expressed confidence that the matter must be of Primary concern to the international community, as it threatens the stability and the economic situation in the country and the whole middle East region.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia Damascus Oil Trump United States Middle East Money From Government Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

12 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

27 minutes ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

57 minutes ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

53 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

53 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.