UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Syria Say US Wants To Exchange Rukban Camp Refugees For Int'l Aid To Militants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:56 PM

Russia, Syria Say US Wants to Exchange Rukban Camp Refugees for Int'l Aid to Militants

The Russian and Syrian interagency coordination headquarters on the repatriation of Syrian refugees on Friday said that the United States was trying to make international organizations provide aid to Washington-controlled militant groups by using Rukban camp dwellers as a bargaining chip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Russian and Syrian interagency coordination headquarters on the repatriation of Syrian refugees on Friday said that the United States was trying to make international organizations provide aid to Washington-controlled militant groups by using Rukban camp dwellers as a bargaining chip.

Moscow and Damascus have been consistently warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, located in a 34-mile, US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.

"Once again, the United States demonstrates its readiness to let everyone out of Rukban in exchange for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the camp.

In this way, the US side seeks to provide their militants with everything necessary at the expense of international humanitarian organizations, instead of solving the camp's problems on their own, as required by international law from the occupier," the headquarters said in a joint statement.

Russia has repeatedly raised alarm over the plight of the camps' inhabitants. In particular, the Russian reconciliation center and the Syrian government have helped evacuate thousands wishing to leave Rukban.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Exchange Russia Damascus United States From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner discusses load shedding with P ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Most Likely to Accept Invitation to Com ..

2 minutes ago

Link roads, water schemes to be constructed again, ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

President directs Virtual University to devise fiv ..

5 minutes ago

Rs141.215 billion disbursed under EECP among lockd ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.