MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Russian and Syrian interagency coordination headquarters on the repatriation of Syrian refugees on Friday said that the United States was trying to make international organizations provide aid to Washington-controlled militant groups by using Rukban camp dwellers as a bargaining chip.

Moscow and Damascus have been consistently warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, located in a 34-mile, US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.

"Once again, the United States demonstrates its readiness to let everyone out of Rukban in exchange for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the camp.

In this way, the US side seeks to provide their militants with everything necessary at the expense of international humanitarian organizations, instead of solving the camp's problems on their own, as required by international law from the occupier," the headquarters said in a joint statement.

Russia has repeatedly raised alarm over the plight of the camps' inhabitants. In particular, the Russian reconciliation center and the Syrian government have helped evacuate thousands wishing to leave Rukban.