Russia, Syria Sign Agreement to Exchange Customs Information

(@imziishan)

The customs services of Russia and Syria have agreed to exchange customs data, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the meeting of the bilateral intergovernment commission in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The customs services of Russia and Syria have agreed to exchange customs data, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the meeting of the bilateral intergovernment commission in Moscow.

The relevant document was signed on Wednesday by the deputy head of the Russian Federal Customs Service Vladimir Ivin and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

The agreement prescribes cooperation on information exchange and mutual assistance within the framework of a unified system of tariff preferences of the Eurasian Economic Community.