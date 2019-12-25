UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Syria Sign Agreement To Exchange Customs Information

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:34 PM

Russia, Syria Sign Agreement to Exchange Customs Information

The customs services of Russia and Syria have agreed to exchange customs data, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the meeting of the bilateral intergovernment commission in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The customs services of Russia and Syria have agreed to exchange customs data, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the meeting of the bilateral intergovernment commission in Moscow.

The relevant document was signed on Wednesday by the deputy head of the Russian Federal Customs Service Vladimir Ivin and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

The agreement prescribes cooperation on information exchange and mutual assistance within the framework of a unified system of tariff preferences of the Eurasian Economic Community.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses bilateral trade cooperatio ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand Reduces Fuel Costs During New Year Holida ..

6 seconds ago

DIG Operations reviews security of churches

7 seconds ago

Afghan Soldier Killed, 2 Injured in Bomb Blasts in ..

9 seconds ago

“It is beginning of the end,” says DG ISPR whi ..

14 minutes ago

China, US Maintain Close Contact Over Signing of P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.