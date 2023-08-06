Open Menu

Russia, Syria Strike At Islamist Command Center In Idlib - Military

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Russian and Syrian air forces struck on Saturday at an Islamist command center in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib that was responsible for coordinating attacks on civilian and military targets, a senior Russian officer said.

"A joint airstrike launched by the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Forces destroyed a headquarters of Al-Nusra Front (banned in Russia) near the city of Idlib. It was run by people responsible for plotting and conducting terror attacks against Syrian government forces and civilians," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

The deputy head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation told a news briefing that Al-Nusra attacked the neighboring Aleppo province for times in the past 24 hours. A strike at a car killed a Syrian serviceman and injured four others, he said.

