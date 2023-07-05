Open Menu

Russia, Syria To Begin Joint Military Drills On July 5 In Republic - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russia, Syria to Begin Joint Military Drills on July 5 in Republic - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Joint Russian-Syrian military exercises will begin on July 5 in Syria, during which it is planned to work out actions of the aviation, air defense and electronic warfare forces and means in repelling air strikes, Rear Adm.

Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Joint Russian-Syrian exercises will begin in Syria starting July 5 and will last 6 days. During the exercises, it is planned to work out issues of joint actions of the aviation, means of air defense and electronic warfare forces in repelling air attacks," Gurinov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Syria Russia July

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

17 minutes ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

24 minutes ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

38 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

38 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

43 minutes ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

43 minutes ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

43 minutes ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

57 minutes ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

50 minutes ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

50 minutes ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

50 minutes ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World