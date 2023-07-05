Russia, Syria to Begin Joint Military Drills on July 5 in Republic - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Joint Russian-Syrian military exercises will begin on July 5 in Syria, during which it is planned to work out actions of the aviation, air defense and electronic warfare forces and means in repelling air strikes, Rear Adm.

Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Joint Russian-Syrian exercises will begin in Syria starting July 5 and will last 6 days. During the exercises, it is planned to work out issues of joint actions of the aviation, means of air defense and electronic warfare forces in repelling air attacks," Gurinov told a briefing.