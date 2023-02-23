UrduPoint.com

Russia, Syria, Turkey Create Expert Mechanism For Consultations Between Military - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The 2022 meeting of the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers resulted in the creation of an expert consultation mechanism designed to ensure further coordination of joint work between the countries' military, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

In December 2022, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The negotiations marked the first official meeting between the Turkish and Syrian defense chiefs in 11 years.

"On December 28, 2022, a meeting between defense ministers and heads of the intelligence of Russia, Turkey and Syria took place where main directions of a further joint work were set out and an expect mechanism for its coordination was established," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

Bogdanov added that Moscow had been supportive of the recent initiatives to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus.

"In December, (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan proposed launching multi-level consultations between representatives of Syria and Turkey with the help of Russia that could lead to a high-level meeting. We have strongly supported it," the Russian senior diplomat stated.

The official also said that the sides were now working on a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey.

In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which maintained close relations with Damascus before this conflict, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Since then, relations between Turkey and Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent months, both sides have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.

