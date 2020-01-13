UrduPoint.com
Russia, Syria, Turkey Hold Moscow Talks On Developments In Syria - Syrian State TV

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:28 PM

Russian, Syrian and Turkish officials have held talks in Moscow on the situation in Syria, Syria's Ikhbariya state television reported on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russian, Syrian and Turkish officials have held talks in Moscow on the situation in Syria, Syria's Ikhbariya state television reported on Monday.

"The Syrian side demanded at the tripartite Syrian-Russian-Turkish meeting in Moscow absolute respect for the sovereignty and independence of Syria and its territorial integrity as well as the immediate withdrawal of [troops] from its territory," Ikhbariya said.

According to the Ikhbariya, the Syrian side "stressed that Ankara must comply with the Sochi agreement," which stipulates the liberation of Idlib province from terrorists and weapons and the unblocking of the Aleppo-Latakia and Aleppo-Hama highways.

"Syria also emphasized that it intends to free all Idlib province, which guarantees the security of all Syrians, whom the terrorists use as human shields," the tv channel said.

The level of representation at the meeting was not specified.

