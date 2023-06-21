UrduPoint.com

Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran To Continue Talks To Normalize Anraka-Damscus Ties - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to Continue Talks to Normalize Anraka-Damscus Ties - Tehran

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Delegations of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran have agreed to continue work on a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus during the recent Astana format talks, Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik.

"We exchanged views on this issue (at the meeting on Tuesday).

Naturally, we did not expect that we would be able to achieve full progress in just one meeting, but it is important that work has begun. We agreed to continue negotiations," the diplomat said.

During the talks, the four countries presented various views on relations between Ankara and Damascus, Khaji  said, noting that the normalization implies a discussion of the issue of refugees, border security and Turkey's presence in Syria.

Additionally, the sides have expressed the desire to hold another meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers, he said.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Astana Progress Ankara Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

31 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

45 minutes ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.