Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to Continue Talks to Normalize Anraka-Damscus Ties - Tehran

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Delegations of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran have agreed to continue work on a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus during the recent Astana format talks, Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik.

"We exchanged views on this issue (at the meeting on Tuesday).

Naturally, we did not expect that we would be able to achieve full progress in just one meeting, but it is important that work has begun. We agreed to continue negotiations," the diplomat said.

During the talks, the four countries presented various views on relations between Ankara and Damascus, Khaji said, noting that the normalization implies a discussion of the issue of refugees, border security and Turkey's presence in Syria.

Additionally, the sides have expressed the desire to hold another meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers, he said.