Russia, Syrian Centers for Refugees Return to Hold Meeting in Damascus Sunday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Russian and Syrian interagency coordination headquarters on the repatriation of Syrian refugees and rebuilding of the peaceful life will hold a joint meeting in Damascus on July 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the instruction of Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu, a joint meeting of the interagency coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria on the return of refugees and the restoration of a peaceful life will take place in Damascus on July 26," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian delegation will be led by Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return and the head of the national center for the state defense control, the ministry added.

The meeting, aimed at giving an impetus to solving humanitarian problems in the middle Eastern country, will also be attended by the representatives of the Syrian authorities and organizations, as well as UN and International Committee of the Red Cross coordinators for Syria.