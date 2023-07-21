Russia Tackled Logistical Issues Under Grain Deal on Its Own, Without Help of UN - Envoy

Russia had to resolve logistical issues related to grain exports under the Black Sea deal on its own, without the facilitation of the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia had to resolve logistical issues related to grain exports under the Black Sea deal on its own, without the facilitation of the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"As a result of these barriers, the Russian Federation lost a number of procuring countries whose banking systems were unable to adopt to the new realities and yet, new markets emerged, where logistical issues were resolved and this was done by our buyers unfortunately without facilitation by the United Nations," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.

The relevant memorandum of understanding with the UN was meant to help Russia, but unfortunately it did not, the diplomat noted.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has consistently said that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia's grain and fertilizer exports were not fulfilled due to Western sanctions.

Ukraine and its EU donors insist that Ukrainian grain is vital to feeding the world's least developed countries, but UN data show that the largest share of Ukrainian grain exports ended up in the EU, while Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia received slightly over 2% of the grain.