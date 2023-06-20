Russia, Tajikistan Sign Information Security Agreement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin have signed an agreement on cooperation in ensuring international information security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On June 19 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin have signed an agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security (IIS)," the ministry said in a statement.

The document confirms the strategic nature of the Russia-Tajikistan partnership and shows the closeness of their positions on the IIS, according to the statement.

"It is aimed at further development of cooperation in accordance with the UN Charter, first of all, its principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs," the statement read.

The agreement aims to strengthen dialogue between the two countries' competent authorities, build mutual expert potential, hold regular bilateral consultations, and improve the legal framework for cooperation, the ministry added.

"The focus of constant attention is to increase security of information resources of Russia and Tajikistan from outside encroachments," the ministry stated.