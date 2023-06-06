Russia, Tajikistan to Continue Fight Against Terrorism, Drug Trafficking - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia and Tajikistan highly value their cooperation and will continue to fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking and of course we value our allied cooperation and the positions we take in the international arena very much. They are based on allied principles. This is exactly what Tajikistan does when our detractors try to justify on international platforms their actions to prepare a war against Russia over many years by the hands of the racist regime they themselves have nurtured in Kiev," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Muhriddin, in turn, said the situation in Afghanistan was one of the main topics of discussions.

"We discussed regional security issues with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan. We are united in our assessment of the security challenges and threats posed by the growing number of various terrorist groups in the northeastern provinces of Afghanistan," he said.

The Tajik minister added that both countries would continue to take necessary steps to maintain a high level of bilateral relations.