Russia Takes Bote Of Borrell's Remark On EU Joining Russia-US Security Talks - Ryabkov

Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:54 PM

Russia has taken note of EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell's remark on the need for the EU to join the Russia-US security talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

We propose that the United States should conduct bilateral negotiations on this topic. As for other formats, the wishes of certain figures, certain representatives of structures, of course, we take into account, but this does not mean that we are changing our position," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We continue to advocate a bilateral negotiation process with Washington," he added.

