UrduPoint.com

Russia Takes Full Control Of Paraskoviivka Village Near Bakhmut In DPR - Wagner Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Russia Takes Full Control of Paraskoviivka Village Near Bakhmut in DPR - Wagner Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Paraskoviivka located near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighting in Russia's operation in Ukraine, said on Friday.

"The village of Paraskoviivka is completely under the control of Wagner PMC units. Despite the blockade of ammunition, despite heavy losses and bloody battles, the guys have fully occupied the entire territory of Paraskoviivka," Prigozhin said on Telegram.

The village of Paraskoviivka is located between the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar. The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Donetsk Hub

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

26 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

41 minutes ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

56 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

1 hour ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.