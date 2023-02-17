Russia Takes Full Control of Paraskoviivka Village Near Bakhmut in DPR - Wagner Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Paraskoviivka located near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighting in Russia's operation in Ukraine, said on Friday.

"The village of Paraskoviivka is completely under the control of Wagner PMC units. Despite the blockade of ammunition, despite heavy losses and bloody battles, the guys have fully occupied the entire territory of Paraskoviivka," Prigozhin said on Telegram.

The village of Paraskoviivka is located between the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar. The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.