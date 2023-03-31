UrduPoint.com

Russia Takes Measures To Boost Up Military Production - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia has taken measures to boost up arms production as the country's military needs have significantly increased, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Now the needs of the armed forces in equipment have grown significantly.

To ensure that they are supplied with everything necessary, the factory capacities of the organizations of the country's military-industrial complex are used to the maximum," Mishustin told a government meeting.

