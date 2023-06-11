UrduPoint.com

Russia Takes Measures To Maintain Stable Water Level In ZNPP's Cooling Pond

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Russia Takes Measures to Maintain Stable Water Level in ZNPP's Cooling Pond

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) said on Sunday it expected no water loss from its cooling pond, as Russian rescue service workers have taken measures to prevent it.

"Today, staff of the Russian Emergencies Ministry at the request of Zaporizhzhia NPP management carried out work on sealing stoplogs (gates of hydraulic structures) and cleaning the portal of the technical water wells at the plant's cooling pond. These efforts were intended to ensure a safe water supply to the plant," the statement read, adding that divers completed all the necessary procedures.

Specialists forecast no water level drop in the cooling pond, the statement said.

Five out of six units of the nuclear plant are in a so-called cold shutdown mode and one is in "hot shutdown." The water level is unchanged at the 16.67-meter (54.7-feet) mark.

The ZNPP said that all nuclear safety measures are in place, including those associated with the cooling system.

The ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have traded accusations over the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

