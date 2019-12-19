Russia Takes Note of Japan-US Military Ties in Context of Kuril Islands Dispute - Putin

(@imziishan)

Russia cannot but take into account military cooperation between the United States and Japan, including in the context of the disputed southern Kuril Islands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia cannot but take into account military cooperation between the United States and Japan , including in the context of the disputed southern Kuril Islands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on Thursday.

"It were not us who said that the United States was discussing with Japan the deployment of medium-range missiles � it all comes from your [Japanese] sources, as well as from the US. Well, how can we ignore all this, including in the context of the [Kuril] islands? Where is our guarantee that no new systems of US assault weapons will be deployed on these islands tomorrow?" he said, addressing a Japanese journalist.

Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands � Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.

Russia has sovereignty over these islets, but they are also claimed by Japan.

In December 2016, during his visit to Japan, Putin agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to search for the possibilities of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands.

Moscow and Tokyo are currently making effort to finalize a permanent peace treaty. Yet, the two sides have not yet overcome their differences. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the Kurils, which legally became a part of the USSR following World War II, is undisputed.

On August 3, one day after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was officially terminated at Washington's initiative, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he wanted to deploy medium-range conventional missiles in the Asia-Pacific as soon as possible. Japan is a long-standing military and political ally of the United States in the region.