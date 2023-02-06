UrduPoint.com

Russia Takes Note Of US Readiness To Facilitate Inspections For Russian Experts - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Russia Takes Note of US Readiness to Facilitate Inspections for Russian Experts - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia has taken note of the US statements about its readiness to remove obstacles that prevent the organization of inspections by Russian specialists of facilities on the US territory under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control Cara Abercrombie said last week that Russia faces no obstacles to conduct nuclear inspections under the New START.

"We have taken note of this message," Ryabkov told reporters.

