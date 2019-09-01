UrduPoint.com
Russia Takes Over UN Security Council Rotating Presidency On September 1

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 05:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Russia takes over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for a month starting from September, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expected to take part in a number of the council's meetings.

The presidency of the council is held by each of the members for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states' Names. In August, it was Poland that presided the Security Council.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia will present the program of the Russian presidency to reporters on Tuesday after it is officially adopted by the UN Security Council members.

According to Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia has prepared a rich program, with a number of events planned to be devoted to regional cooperation.

Russia's presidency, meanwhile, coincides with the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled to open on September 17.

The Russian delegation will be led by Lavrov.

The UN Security Council is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members and ten members that are elected for a two-year term.

Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States are the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

