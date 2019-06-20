Russia Takes Steps to Address Human Trafficking, But Effort Insufficient - US State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Russian government has taken steps to combat human trafficking, but a significant effort is needed to make progress , the US Department of State said in its 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report on Thursday.

"Despite the lack of significant efforts, the [Russian] government took some steps to address trafficking," the report said.

The State Department explained the steps the Russian government has undertaken include removing officials who may have been complicit in forced labor cases and facilitating the return of trafficked Russian children from Iraq and Syria.

In addition, the Russian authorities were able to identify some of the human trafficking victims, including foreign citizens, the report said.

However, the State Department also said it considers the steps undertaken by the Russian government insufficient to reach the minimum standards necessary to eliminate human trafficking.

Russia remains listed in the State Department's report in the lowest "Tier 3" group of countries that do not meet minimum standards to eliminate human trafficking.