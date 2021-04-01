UrduPoint.com
Russia Takes Steps To Ensure Safety Of Country's Borders - Kremlin

Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Russia Takes Steps to Ensure Safety of Country's Borders - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia is taking measures to ensure the security of its borders amid the increased NATO activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia is taking necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders. You know that along the perimeter of Russia's borders there is an increased activity of the armed forces of NATO countries, other associations, individual countries, and so on and so forth. This all obliges us to be on alert," Peskov told reporters when asked about the reason for the buildup of the military presence on the borders with Ukraine and the transfer of troops to Crimea.

The spokesman also said that Russia moves its military on its territory as it wishes and does not threaten anyone.

"Russia is moving the military within its territory however it decides. This should not bother anyone, it poses no threat to anyone. Russia is taking the necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

