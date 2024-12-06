Russia takes villages in key areas of east Ukraine front

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Russia said Friday its forces had captured a village near the embattled supply hub of Pokrovsk and another near the industrial town of Kurakhove, gaining ground in two key areas of the east Ukraine front line.

Moscow has been advancing in east Ukraine for months, pressing its advantage against overstretched and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian army units "liberated the settlements" of Sukhi Yaly and Pustynka in the eastern Donetsk region, Moscow's defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

Sukhi Yaly is about 13 kilometres (eight miles) southwest of Kurakhove, a strategic industrial town on the banks of a reservoir that Moscow is trying to encircle.

Pustynka lies just south of Pokrovsk, an embattled logistics hub at the intersection of rail and road routes supplying Ukrainian troops across the front line.