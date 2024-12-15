Russia Takes Villages In Key Areas Of East Ukraine Front: Defence Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Russia on Sunday said its forces had captured villages in two key frontline areas of eastern Ukraine as they advance towards the supply hub of Pokrovsk and the industrial town of Kurakhove.
The defence ministry said in a daily briefing that troops had "liberated" the village of Vesely Gai south of Kurakhove and the village of Pushkine south of Pokrovsk, both in the Donetsk region.
Russia has been grinding forward for months in the Donetsk region and its troops have recently accelerated their advance.
They captured more Ukrainian territory in November than in any month since March 2022, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.
Ukraine's Khortytsia group of troops on Sunday reported ongoing "exhausting clashes" on the outskirts of Kurakhove and in the town itself, as well as further north in the heavily battered hilltop town of Chasiv Yar.
"The situation is complex and changing. Our troops are currently taking measures to improve the tactical situation," the group of troops said on Telegram.
