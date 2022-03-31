Russia Taking All Measures to Ensure Safety of Ukrainian Nuclear Plants - Vienna Mission

Russia is taking all the necessary measures for ensuring the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, but Ukrainian troops are intentionally trying to obstruct their operations, the Russian permanent mission to the international organizations in Vienna said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia is taking all the necessary measures for ensuring the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, but Ukrainian troops are intentionally trying to obstruct their operations, the Russian permanent mission to the international organizations in Vienna said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation takes all the necessary measures for ensuring due nuclear safety and security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities guarded by the Russian military forces," the mission said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukrainian personnel continue to work at the plants and Ukrainian authorities are responsible for personnel rotation, the statement said, adding that the personnel are intimidated and threatened with punishment of possible criminal prosecution for any interaction with Russians.

"Kiev's regime intentionally hinders the normalization of this process in order to exploit the situation as an information pretext for another round of anti-Russian propaganda," the statement added.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian side intentionally damaged communication channels between the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"As for the issues of remote monitoring data transmission from Chernobyl NPP to the IAEA, they are caused by the Ukrainian side, that has purposefully damaged communication channels. At the same time, the NNP directorship has access to the regular necessary means of communication and is able to arrange the exchange of information if there is a will to do so," the statement said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.