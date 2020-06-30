Russia Taking From South Korean Experience in Organizing Vote During Pandemic - Ambassador

Russia has taken from the South Korean experience in holding a vote on constitutional amendments with coronavirus precautionary measures in place, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador for Special Tasks Vladimir Churov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia has taken from the South Korean experience in holding a vote on constitutional amendments with coronavirus precautionary measures in place, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador for Special Tasks Vladimir Churov told Sputnik.

South Korea held a legislative election in mid-April of this year. The election served as a signal that the country had successfully curbed the spread of the coronavirus after an initial spike in cases.

"We can see that the experience of organizing the polling stations at our vote [on constitutional amendment] was taken from South Korea," Churov said to Sputnik.

The envoy, who earlier headed the Russian Election Commission, added that every aspect of the current process, such as stretched out for a week voting and remote online voting, were studied and adopted from foreign examples.

Churov went on to praise the South Korean organization of the voting process and the prioritization of voters.

"In South Korea, as it must be in any democratic nation, voter rights are a cornerstone. Any person, whether infected with coronavirus or not, is not limited deprived of the right to vote... [the Korean legislative election] in my opinion, was organized beyond praise," Churov said.

Russians are casting votes on sweeping changes to the constitution. Polling stations opened on June 25 and will remain open till July 1 to reduce crowding.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.