Russia Taking Military Measures Amid Inflow Of Offensive Weapons To Ukraine - Matviyenko

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia is forced to take a whole range of measures, including of a military nature, in a situation when Ukraine is being pumped with offensive weapons, and when hotbeds of tension are being created near the Russian borders, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, said.

"It is clear that in this situation the Russian state is forced to take measures to strengthen the security of the country and its people. To use the whole range of measures: political, diplomatic, military, informational. That is being done," she told the Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

The speaker stressed that NATO had already begun the military development of the territory of Ukraine. The pumping of its armed forces with military equipment, ammunition, weapons, including offensive ones, is in full swing, she said. The aim of the mentioned forces is to create centers of instability around the Russian borders, Matviyenko believes.

At the same time, she noted, certain forces in the United States, in the West as a whole, are striving to draw Ukraine into a war with Russia.

"I would even say that they are forcing Kiev to it, heating up the international situation," the speaker said.

