Russia Taking Out of Venezuela Experts Who Helped Maintain Equipment - Embassy

(@imziishan)

Russia is taking out of Venezuela specialists who have provided technical assistance to the country in the maintenance of military equipment in recent months, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela told Sputnik

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia is taking out of Venezuela specialists who have provided technical assistance to the country in the maintenance of military equipment in recent months, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela told Sputnik.

"The Il-62 plane, which is carrying Russian technicians who have been in Venezuela during the past months as part of the technical assistance that Russia has been providing under contracts in the military and technical sphere with Venezuela, is leaving Caracas for Moscow on June 26," the embassy said.