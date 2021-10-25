Russia Taking Seriously Reports About Potential UK Missile Sales to Kiev - Diplomat

Russia is taking seriously the reports about London's possible sales of surface-to-surface missiles to Kiev, diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia is taking seriously the reports about London's possible sales of surface-to-surface missiles to Kiev, diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said.

"This is quite possible.

We read this information. In the current conditions, when the United Kingdom is especially willing to cause� harm to our country, we cannot rule this out. Bur there must be some read lines," Gavrilov said on air of the Russia 24 broadcaster.

The diplomat emphasized that "we must take this seriously and control the situation."