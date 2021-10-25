UrduPoint.com

Russia Taking Seriously Reports About Potential UK Missile Sales To Kiev - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:54 PM

Russia Taking Seriously Reports About Potential UK Missile Sales to Kiev - Diplomat

Russia is taking seriously the reports about London's possible sales of surface-to-surface missiles to Kiev, diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia is taking seriously the reports about London's possible sales of surface-to-surface missiles to Kiev, diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said.

"This is quite possible.

We read this information. In the current conditions, when the United Kingdom is especially willing to cause� harm to our country, we cannot rule this out. Bur there must be some read lines," Gavrilov said on air of the Russia 24 broadcaster.

The diplomat emphasized that "we must take this seriously and control the situation."

Related Topics

Russia Vienna London Kiev United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

12 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

13 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

28 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

43 minutes ago
 How 'science fiction' idea for treating cancer led ..

How 'science fiction' idea for treating cancer led to groundbreaking COVID vacci ..

7 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day waiting period for Umr ..

Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.