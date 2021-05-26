UrduPoint.com
Russia Taking Steps To Respond To Potential Attempts To Exacerbate Situation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia Taking Steps to Respond to Potential Attempts to Exacerbate Situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Exacerbation technologies are being tested in some countries and then extended to some other states, and Russia is already implementing measures to address this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

This came as a comment to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent claim that an extremist Telegram channel, which initially focused on Belarus, is already operating against Russia, which is the true goal of "Western strategists." Lukashenko also expressed the belief that Belarus is used as an "experimental site ahead of an attack on the East."

"Obviously, we see that some technologies for exacerbating the situation are tested in some countries, and then expanded and copied in other countries. This is a well-known practice. Of course, our officials in charge of ensuring compliance with the rule of law in our country, are well aware of this and take necessary measures," Peskov told reporters.

