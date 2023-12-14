Air raid sirens and loud explosions rang out over Kyiv on Thursday, moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a press conference during which he vowed "victory" over Ukraine

AFP journalists in the city said two blasts had echoed over Kyiv.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that several Russian missiles had also targeted the western town of Starokostiantyniv, where Ukraine has a military airfield.

Starokostiantyniv's Khmelnytskyi region has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during the nearly two-year war.

"A missile hit the Khmelnytskyi region," Ignat said, without specifying whether the town itself or its airfield had been hit.