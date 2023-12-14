Open Menu

Russia Targets Kyiv After Putin's Ukraine 'victory' Pledge

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Russia targets Kyiv after Putin's Ukraine 'victory' pledge

Air raid sirens and loud explosions rang out over Kyiv on Thursday, moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a press conference during which he vowed "victory" over Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Air raid sirens and loud explosions rang out over Kyiv on Thursday, moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a press conference during which he vowed "victory" over Ukraine.

AFP journalists in the city said two blasts had echoed over Kyiv.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that several Russian missiles had also targeted the western town of Starokostiantyniv, where Ukraine has a military airfield.

Starokostiantyniv's Khmelnytskyi region has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during the nearly two-year war.

"A missile hit the Khmelnytskyi region," Ignat said, without specifying whether the town itself or its airfield had been hit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

George highlights services of unsung heroes of Chr ..

George highlights services of unsung heroes of Christian community country's dev ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

10 minutes ago
 Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed gr ..

Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed groups in north Myanmar: China

11 minutes ago
 Awareness workshop on drug use and HIV held

Awareness workshop on drug use and HIV held

10 minutes ago
 Delegation of Telenor, Etisalat Group meets IT min ..

Delegation of Telenor, Etisalat Group meets IT minister

10 minutes ago
 US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

10 minutes ago
BISP providing social, economic protection to dese ..

BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women; Noreen Zahra

10 minutes ago
 All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express ..

All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express trains

10 minutes ago
 PPP wants to develop the urban, rural areas alike: ..

PPP wants to develop the urban, rural areas alike: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK ..

Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK till they achieve their freed ..

38 minutes ago
 Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

38 minutes ago
 Speech competition held at Police Training College

Speech competition held at Police Training College

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World