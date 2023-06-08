UrduPoint.com

Russia Tells UN Court Ukraine Shelled Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Russia tells UN court Ukraine shelled dam

Russia accused Ukraine at the UN's top court Thursday of destroying a key dam with artillery strikes, and accused Kyiv of telling judges "blatant lies"

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Russia accused Ukraine at the UN's top court Thursday of destroying a key dam with artillery strikes, and accused Kyiv of telling judges "blatant lies".

Moscow urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to reject a case brought by Kyiv over Russia's alleged backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine and the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

"Ukraine has declared that Russia blew up the large dam at Nova Kakhovka. In fact, it's Ukraine that did it," Russian diplomat Alexander Shulgin told the court in The Hague.

"The Kyiv regime not only launched massive artillery attacks against the dam on the night of June 6, but it also deliberately raised the water level of the Kakhovka reservoir to a critical level" by opening sluice gates at a hydroelectric plant beforehand, he said.

Kyiv says Russia blew up the dam in Russian-held southern Ukraine, causing huge floods and a number of deaths.

Ukraine opened its formal arguments at the ICJ on Tuesday in a case that it first filed in 2017, branding Russia a "terrorist state" whose support for rebels was the precursor for Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

It says Russia breached a UN treaty on terrorism funding and wants Russia to pay reparations for attacks, including the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, in which 298 people died.

Kyiv says Moscow's treatment of the Crimean Tatar minority and Ukrainian speakers in occupied Crimea breaches an international convention on racial discrimination.

- 'Nonsense' - But Shulgin, Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands, accused Ukraine of "blatant lies and false accusations against the Russian federation, even to this court.

" Repeating allegations made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to justify last year's invasion, Shulgin accused the Ukrainian government of being "neo-Nazis".

"This regime rose to power on the back of a violent coup in 2014 on the shoulders of nationalists who were the direct descendents of the Nazi collaborators in World War II," Shulgin said.

The Russian envoy said Ukraine's government had "neo-Nazis" in key posts including in the armed forces, accusing them of "brutal repression" in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

Putin has said one of the goals of his "special military operation" was the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine. The claims have been contested by the Ukrainian government and the country's Jewish community.

Lawyers for Russia meanwhile cast doubt on Ukraine's claims about the downing of MH17 as well as separatist attacks on Ukrainian cities since 2014.

British lawyer Michael Swainston, representing Moscow, told the ICJ that "injury in armed conflict to civilians is inevitable, it does not point to terrorism".

"And of course soldiers also make mistakes," he said.

Swainston said allegations that Russia had supplied the missile and backed the rebels who shot down flight MH17 were based on "unsourced digital nonsense" such as social media.

A Dutch court sentenced in absentia two Russians and a Ukrainian to life sentences in 2022 over the MH17 tragedy.

A verdict by the ICJ, which was created after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states, is not expected for months or even years.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Moscow Minority Water Russia Social Media Died Dam The Hague Vladimir Putin Malaysia Netherlands February June July 2017 World War Jew Government Top Court

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

33 seconds ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

35 seconds ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

25 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

30 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

34 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.