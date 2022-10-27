Russia Tells US Claims of Readiness to Cross Into Ukraine 'Unacceptable' - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia has communicated to the United States that American military claiming readiness to cross into Ukraine in case of an escalation is unacceptable, Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek, warning of "disastrous consequences" if US troops join the fight against Russia.

"We have already officially pointed out to high-ranking members of the US Government that such bravura statements by the U.S. Army commanders are inadmissible," Antonov said.

The diplomat warned that "direct participation of the US military in the fighting will lead to disastrous consequences."

The ambassador expressed confidence that further aggravation of the situation does not meet Washington's interests.

He also noted that Russia is not going to tolerate a situation where military threats are mounting on its borders.

The United States is becoming increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, turning the country into a battlefield with Russia, Antonov observed.

CBS reported on Friday that 4,600 soldiers from the US Army's 101st Airborne Division and some heavy equipment have been deployed to Romania for the first time in almost 80 years to defend against any attack on NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to CBS, its commanders told the broadcaster that while they're there to defend NATO soil, if the fighting escalates or there's an attack on the alliance, they're fully prepared to cross into Ukraine.