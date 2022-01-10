Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to Invade Ukraine - Deputy Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian officials informed their American counterparts during security talks in Geneva on Monday that Russia does not intend to invade Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said.

"As regard to the one hundred thousand troops massed on the borders, I don't think you'd be surprised to hear Russia indeed said to us as they said publicly they do not intend to invade, these are just maneuvers and exercises," Sherman said during a conference call.