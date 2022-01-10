UrduPoint.com

Russia Tells US In Geneva Talks It Has No Plans To Invade Ukraine - Deputy Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to Invade Ukraine - Deputy Secretary

Russian officials informed their American counterparts during security talks in Geneva on Monday that Russia does not intend to invade Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian officials informed their American counterparts during security talks in Geneva on Monday that Russia does not intend to invade Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said.

"As regard to the one hundred thousand troops massed on the borders, I don't think you'd be surprised to hear Russia indeed said to us as they said publicly they do not intend to invade, these are just maneuvers and exercises," Sherman said during a conference call.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Geneva Sherman

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarant ..

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - ..

1 minute ago
 New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - ..

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon ..

Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon: Hassan Khawar

1 minute ago
 'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes i ..

'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes in Relations With Russia Needed ..

1 minute ago
 Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, ..

Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White Ho ..

1 minute ago
 UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokes ..

UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokesman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.