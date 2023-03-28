Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Data as Part of New START - Pentagon

Russian defense officials during their most recent interaction with US counterparts this week said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said on Tuesday

"Just this week, that's yesterday, we had a further interaction with Russia, pressing them on the upcoming end of the month ... there is due a semi-annual data exchange every six months.

Under the (New START) treaty, we exchange data on kind of high-level numbers. Russia responded that they will not be providing that information," Plumb told a House committee hearing.

As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia, Plumb said.

The US Department of Defense will examine any additional countermeasures that are appropriate in this situation, Plumb added.