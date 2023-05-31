- Home
Russia Temporarily Bans Export Of Bullets, Casings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Russian government said on Wednesday that export of bullets and casings are banned until December 31, 2023.
According to the governments decree, the ban does not cover export of bullets and casings that are necessary for the Russian military.
