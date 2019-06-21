UrduPoint.com
Russia Temporarily Lifts Ban On Import Of Certain Ukrainian Goods - Government

Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:48 PM

The Russian government has temporarily allowed the import of a number of Ukrainian goods that were banned in response to Ukrainian sanctions, according to a decree published Friday on the government's legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian government has temporarily allowed the import of a number of Ukrainian goods that were banned in response to Ukrainian sanctions, according to a decree published Friday on the government's legal information portal.

The document stipulates, in particular, a delay to the ban on import of a number of transformers with liquid dielectric (until October 1, 2019, or until January 1, 2020, depending on power), transmission shafts (until July 1, 2019), and some types of pipes [until October 1, 2021).

