Russia Temporarily Lifts Ban On Import Of Certain Ukrainian Goods - Government
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:48 PM
The Russian government has temporarily allowed the import of a number of Ukrainian goods that were banned in response to Ukrainian sanctions, according to a decree published Friday on the government's legal information portal
The document stipulates, in particular, a delay to the ban on import of a number of transformers with liquid dielectric (until October 1, 2019, or until January 1, 2020, depending on power), transmission shafts (until July 1, 2019), and some types of pipes [until October 1, 2021).