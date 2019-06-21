Russia Temporarily Lifts Ban on Import of Certain Ukrainian Goods - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian government has temporarily allowed the import of a number of Ukrainian goods that were banned in response to Ukrainian sanctions, according to a decree published Friday on the government's legal information portal

The document stipulates, in particular, a delay to the ban on import of a number of transformers with liquid dielectric (until October 1, 2019, or until January 1, 2020, depending on power), transmission shafts (until July 1, 2019), and some types of pipes [until October 1, 2021).