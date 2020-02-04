Russia Temporarily Restricts Entry of Foreigners From China From February 4 - Order

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia is restricting airport entry of foreigners from China from February 4, a number of citizens will be allowed in only at Sheremetyevo Airport, according to an order published on the government website.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, jointly with with Russia's Federal Security Service [FSB], Federal Customs Service and Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, from 00:00 Moscow time on February 4, 2020, must temporarily restrict the entry of foreign citizens from the territory of the People's Republic of China at airports across the state border of the Russian Federation," the order says.

This excludes Sheremetyevo Airport, "with the exception of citizens of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as aircraft crews, members of official delegations and persons holding Russian residence permits," it says.