UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Temporarily Shuts Borders For Car, Rail Traffic From Monday - Government

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Russia Temporarily Shuts Borders for Car, Rail Traffic From Monday - Government

Russia is set to temporarily suspend border crossings by car and rail starting from Monday due to the spread of COVID-19, the decree published by the government on the official website said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia is set to temporarily suspend border crossings by car and rail starting from Monday due to the spread of COVID-19, the decree published by the government on the official website said on Saturday.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, together with the Russian Federal Security Service, the Russian Federal Customs Service and Rospotrebnadzor [the consumer rights protection watchdog], should temporarily restrict traffic through the automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints across the Russian state border, as well as through the Russian-Belarusian land section of the state border from 00:00 Moscow time on March 30 [21:00 GMT March 29]," the government said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Car Traffic March Border From Government

Recent Stories

5 shopkeepers arrested for violation of Section 14 ..

4 minutes ago

No shortage of food in KP, 1.9mn families to benef ..

4 minutes ago

UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: official

4 minutes ago

Corona diagnostic lab set up in DI Khan: Ali Amin ..

10 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi for action against hoarde ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N sets up fund for coronavirus affectees

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.