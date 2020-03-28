Russia Temporarily Shuts Borders for Car, Rail Traffic From Monday - Government

Russia is set to temporarily suspend border crossings by car and rail starting from Monday due to the spread of COVID-19, the decree published by the government on the official website said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia is set to temporarily suspend border crossings by car and rail starting from Monday due to the spread of COVID-19, the decree published by the government on the official website said on Saturday.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, together with the Russian Federal Security Service, the Russian Federal Customs Service and Rospotrebnadzor [the consumer rights protection watchdog], should temporarily restrict traffic through the automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints across the Russian state border, as well as through the Russian-Belarusian land section of the state border from 00:00 Moscow time on March 30 [21:00 GMT March 29]," the government said.