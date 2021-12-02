Russia and terrorism remain the two main concerns for NATO as the alliance works on producing a draft of its new strategic concept, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"Russia remains very much front and center in our concerns, so does terrorism," Blinken said during an interview. "(T)he Strategic Concept will reflect the world that we're living in now, not the world we were living in 2010."