Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Test-Fires ICBM From Kapustin Yar Range On Tuesday - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Russia Test-Fires ICBM From Kapustin Yar Range on Tuesday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region to test advanced payloads of these missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 11, 2023, a military unit of the Strategic Missile Forces carried out a successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Interspecific Polygon in the Astrakhan region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the launch confirmed the correctness of design and engineering solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems."

The ministry noted that the missile's training warhead precisely hit a simulated target at the Sary-Shagan missile testing range in Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Mobile Astrakhan Kazakhstan April From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

43 minutes ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

43 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

2 hours ago
 e&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

3 hours ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.