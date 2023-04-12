Russia Test-Fires ICBM From Kapustin Yar Range on Tuesday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region to test advanced payloads of these missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 11, 2023, a military unit of the Strategic Missile Forces carried out a successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Interspecific Polygon in the Astrakhan region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the launch confirmed the correctness of design and engineering solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems."

The ministry noted that the missile's training warhead precisely hit a simulated target at the Sary-Shagan missile testing range in Kazakhstan.