UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Test-Launches Submarine-Based Ballistic Missiles Bulava, Sineva - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:42 AM

Russia Test-Launches Submarine-Based Ballistic Missiles Bulava, Sineva - Defense Ministry

Russian military has successfully test-launched ballistic missiles Bulava and Sineva from submarines Tula and Yuriy Dolgorukiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russian military has successfully test-launched ballistic missiles Bulava and Sineva from submarines Tula and Yuriy Dolgorukiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On August 24, in accordance with the combat training plan, launches of sea-based ballistic missiles Sineva and Bulava were successfully carried out from the strategic missile submarine Tula and the strategic missile submarine Yuriy Dolgorukiy [respectively]," the ministry said.

The missiles were fired from a polar region of the Arctic Ocean and from the Barents Sea, the ministry specified.

The test-launched missiles successfully hit their targets at ranges in the Arkhangelsk Region and Kamchatka.

The ministry stressed that the launches had confirmed the technical characteristics of the missiles and submarine missile systems.

Related Topics

Russia Tula August From

Recent Stories

Soyuz spacecraft carrying humanoid robot fails to ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan to inaugurate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

4 minutes ago

Break failure leaves 28 students wounded

6 minutes ago

Agri-experts advise farmers to use modern technolo ..

36 minutes ago

People defy curfew, hold demo in Srinagar

36 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 With Humanoid Robot Fedor on ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.