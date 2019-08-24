Russia Test-Launches Submarine-Based Ballistic Missiles Bulava, Sineva - Defense Ministry

Russian military has successfully test-launched ballistic missiles Bulava and Sineva from submarines Tula and Yuriy Dolgorukiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russian military has successfully test-launched ballistic missiles Bulava and Sineva from submarines Tula and Yuriy Dolgorukiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On August 24, in accordance with the combat training plan, launches of sea-based ballistic missiles Sineva and Bulava were successfully carried out from the strategic missile submarine Tula and the strategic missile submarine Yuriy Dolgorukiy [respectively]," the ministry said.

The missiles were fired from a polar region of the Arctic Ocean and from the Barents Sea, the ministry specified.

The test-launched missiles successfully hit their targets at ranges in the Arkhangelsk Region and Kamchatka.

The ministry stressed that the launches had confirmed the technical characteristics of the missiles and submarine missile systems.