MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Russian military has tested additional 43 new weapons in Syria Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

In March, the defense minister stated that 316 new weapons had been tested in Syria.

"Altogether, we have tested 359 new weapons in Syria," Shoigu said during the end-of-year session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board